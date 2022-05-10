A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
La Crosse, WI
Right Now
- Humidity: 86%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:44:51 AM
- Sunset: 08:18:54 PM
- Dew Point: 66°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3 mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: NE @ 3 mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.6 mi
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: E @ 8 mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 9 mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. S winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a comfortab…
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at t…
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per ho…