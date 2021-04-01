Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.