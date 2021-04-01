Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy r…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 3…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50'…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index …
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …