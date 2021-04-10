This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Rain. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 76% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
