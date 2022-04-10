 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

