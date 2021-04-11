Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 34% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
