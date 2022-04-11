This evening in La Crosse: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 t…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Plan on …
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's …
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degr…