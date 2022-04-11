Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.