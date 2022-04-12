Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.