Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
