Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in La Crosse, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

