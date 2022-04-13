This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 30F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in La Crosse, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…