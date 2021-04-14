Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
