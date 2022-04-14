Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.