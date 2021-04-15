 Skip to main content
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

