Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

