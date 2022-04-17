 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

