Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.