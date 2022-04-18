La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
