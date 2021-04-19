La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Tuesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
