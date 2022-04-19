Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.