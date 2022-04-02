For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
