 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Sunday. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News