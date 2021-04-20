 Skip to main content
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

