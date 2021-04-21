 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

