 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News