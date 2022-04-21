Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 43F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
