This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
A quick dry period Thursday, but rain will start to push back into the state late tonight. See when showers and possibly severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…