Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.