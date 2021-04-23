This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
