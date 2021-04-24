Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 71% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.