Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

