Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.