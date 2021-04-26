Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.