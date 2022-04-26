 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

