Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.