Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degree…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees toda…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Period…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Models…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Keep an e…