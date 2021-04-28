 Skip to main content
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

