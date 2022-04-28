 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News