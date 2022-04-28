This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
