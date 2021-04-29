La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degree…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Period…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse…
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Models…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks t…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Keep an e…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The…