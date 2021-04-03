 Skip to main content
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

