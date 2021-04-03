This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 3…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degree…
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…