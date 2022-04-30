La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
