Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
