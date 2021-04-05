This evening in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degree…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in La Crosse. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 3…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Cr…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse folks…