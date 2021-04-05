 Skip to main content
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

