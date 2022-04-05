This evening in La Crosse: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
