This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
