For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
