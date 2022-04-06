 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News