La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
