 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Occasional snow showers. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News