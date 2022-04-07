This evening in La Crosse: Occasional snow showers. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
Watch now: Isolated showers this morning, then a quick dry period before more rain returns Tuesday afternoon
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The …
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Rai…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…