This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in La Crosse. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% chance of…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low near 60F. Winds S at…
This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in La Crosse. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degr…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degree…
This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Cr…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures tomorr…