Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

