Ask the Weather Guys: Why do we have a new normal in weather?

Q: Why do we have a new normal in weather?

A: The National Ocean and Atmosphere Administration’s National Climatic Data Center (or NCDC) calculates the average weather conditions over a 30-year period for more than 7,500 locations in the United States.

A reliable estimate of an average requires at least 30 years. These 30-year averages are referred to as the U.S. Climate Normal. They provide a baseline that allows everyone to compare a location’s current weather to the average weather that location would expect to see — whether a particular day’s temperature is cooler or warmer than normal, or if a particular month is wetter than normal.

Revised normals are computed every decade to account for the most recent 30 years of climate change. Over the past decade, the normals have been based on weather observations from 1981 to 2010. In early May, climate experts at NOAA issued an updated collection based on the weather occurring from 1991 to 2020.