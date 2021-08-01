 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in La Crosse: Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News