Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 78 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

Local Weather

