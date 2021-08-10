Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
