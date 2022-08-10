Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.