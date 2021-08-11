Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Thursday. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. You may want to s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 56% c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Potential for se…